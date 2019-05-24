 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


100 Things To Do In Orlando Before You Die

Jon Busdeker, co-author of '100 Things To Do In Orlando Before You Die.' Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

More people are expected to be traveling in Florida this Memorial Day than last year. And the most popular destination in the sunshine state is Orlando.

If you’re not bound for the theme parks, there’s still plenty to do in the city beautiful. You can step off the beaten path and visit a jam factory, feed alligators, or even try skiing indoors. We chat to Jon Busdeker, co-author of the new edition of 100 Things To Do In Orlando Before You Die.

“Within 30 minutes of your house, there’s a whole other world out there,” says Busdeker.

“I do think people tend to get stuck in where they are, or they think ‘the family’s in town- we’re going to go to Disney, or we’re going to go to Universal’, which is great- you should totally go do those things. But if you have a week to spend here, maybe you spend a day or two there, but then you go out to Davidson of Dundee in Polk County, which is an old jam and jelly factory, where you can watch them make candies and jams and jellies. It’s really an old Florida attraction.”


