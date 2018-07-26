 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Zika Cases Still Being Recorded In Florida

by Jessica Meszaros (WUSF)

The aedes aegypti mosquito is known to spread Zika virus, and is found in Florida.

State health officials say cases of the mosquito-borne Zika virus are still being recorded in Florida. But there are fewer cases than the past couple years.

The Florida Department of Health’s website says there have been 59 recorded cases of Zika in 2018 so far. They’re all travel-related, meaning people got infected somewhere else.

The illness is particularly dangerous to pregnant women because it can cause severe birth defects.

By comparison, Florida had more than 250 reported cases statewide last year. And nearly 15-hundred cases in 2016.

Collier County has the highest number of cases in the state with 22.


