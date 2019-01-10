 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Education


Youth Suicide On The Rise

by (WMFE)
Youth suicide is on the rise. According to data from American College Health Association, the suicide rate of young adults between the ages of 15 and 24 has tripled since the 1950s and is now the second most common cause of death among college students.

So what’s causing the increase, and what can schools and parents do to prevent student suicide? From the education desk, 90.7’s Brendan Byrne spoke with AJ Marsden, assistant professor of psychology at Beacon College in Leesburg.


