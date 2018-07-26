 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Young Puerto Ricans Have Registered to Vote, but They Face Challenges Before They get to the Polls

by (WMFE)
Puerto Rican voters could decide the vote in November based on numbers alone. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

UCF political science professor Aubrey Jewett says it’s unclear how many Puerto Ricans have registered to vote in Florida.  With the influx of new arrivals after Hurricane Maria, he says they’ll be a political force if they vote as a block.

“For newly registered Puerto Rican voters what statistics tell us is that people who move here from New York and New Jersey of Puerto Rican descent do tend to register and lean Democrat throughout the county like many Hispanics throughout the country. Puerto Ricans who come here from the island are much more likely to register with no party affiliation.”

The deadline to register to vote in the August primary is Monday.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

 

 


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

