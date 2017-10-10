Young Dolphin Found Stranded On Florida Beach 

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Marine life experts are caring for a bottlenose dolphin that was found stranded on a Florida beach.

News outlets report that Gulf World Marine Institute and Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge rescued the 1-year-old female Sunday afternoon. Two beachgoers on Okaloosa Island had reported the beached dolphin to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The sea mammal was immediately transported to Gulf World Marine Institute for rehabilitation. Officials say the animal was swimming on its own Monday and was under a 24-hour watch. Veterinarians were trying to determine what caused the dolphin to become stranded.