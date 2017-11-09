 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


World’s Largest Cruise Ship Will Call Port Canaveral Home

by (WMFE)

Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas. Photo: Royal Caribbean

Port Canaveral will soon be home to the world’s largest cruise ship. Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas will sail from the port starting the summer of 2019. The ship will embark on 7 night cruises to destinations in the eastern and western Caribbean.

Port Canaveral CEO John Murray credits the launch of a new terminal for Royal Caribbean back in 2014 in bring the mega-ship to Canaveral.

“Having the right facility with the right check in lanes, the right number of ticket stations and the two boarding bridges have been quite successful,” said Murray. “I think Royal Caribbean has been very pleased with the operation since we opened the terminal.”

The ship hosts 6,687 passengers in 2,747 cabins with a crew of 2,100.

The increase in passengers will have an affect on the local economy. More passengers means more customers at local businesses including hotels and shuttle services like Uber and Lyft. “We have a $2.2 billion economic impact to the local community including central Florida,” said Murray.

The Harmony of the Seas is Royal Caribbean’s newest vessel and currently sails out of Port Everglades. The Mariner of the Seas will return to Port Canaveral after a $100 million upgrade and will replace the Majesty of the Seas currently sailing from Port Canaveral.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

