Working To Turn The Tide Of Pedestrian Fatalities

The Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford region once more tops the list of the country’s most dangerous places to walk. That’s according to the fifth annual Dangerous By Design report released this month by Smart Growth America.

It’s frustrating for the city of Orlando’s top transportation planner Billy Hattaway, who says the city’s been working on engineering, design and education to try and make the streets safer.

Hattaway talked to Intersection about what the city is doing to improve pedestrian and cycle safety.