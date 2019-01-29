 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Working To Turn The Tide Of Pedestrian Fatalities

by (WMFE)
Crosswalk near Lake Eola, Orlando. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford region once more tops the list of the country’s most dangerous places to walk. That’s according to the fifth annual Dangerous By Design report released this month by Smart Growth America.

It’s frustrating for the city of Orlando’s top transportation planner Billy Hattaway, who says the city’s been working on engineering, design and education to try and make the streets safer.

Hattaway talked to Intersection about what the city is doing to improve pedestrian and cycle safety.


