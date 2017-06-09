 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
With Time Running Out, Florida Legislature Remains Split

by Associated Press (AP)
Florida Capitol Building in Tallahassee. Source: WikiMedia Commons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida legislators are supposed to finish their work this week, but it’s not clear if top Republicans can reach a deal on school spending and an overhaul of the state’s economic development programs.

Gov. Rick Scott called legislators back to town for a special session, scheduled to end Friday.

But Senate President Joe Negron says the Senate won’t approve a budget deal unless House Republicans and Scott agree to back top Senate priorities.

Scott wants legislators to pass a new budget for public schools and boost spending on tourism marketing and economic development.

Negron says the Senate wants to restore $75 million worth of university projects Scott vetoed. The Senate also wants to restore some budget cuts to hospitals.

Legislators are expected to pass a bill dealing with medical marijuana.


