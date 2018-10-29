 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


“Wish I Could Tell you it’s Only One Side”: Republican Leaders Respond to Pittsburgh Shooting

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Ron DeSantis focuses on the economy, crime, and education during Deltona rally. Photo: Danielle Prieur

Ron DeSantis focuses on the economy, crime, and education during Deltona rally. Photo: Danielle Prieur

Republican Gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis says his party’s rhetoric is not to blame for a climate of anti-Semitism.

DeSantis was at a rally in Deltona today to encourage early voting, when he was asked about the shooting in Pittsburgh, and President Trump’s rhetoric.

Ron DeSantis says antisemitism was to blame for the shooting that left 11 people dead at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh on Saturday. He says violence against the Jewish people has always been a problem in the country, statistically causing the most hate crimes.

And he says fixing the problem starts with the punishment for the shooter.

“I think this guy needs to get the death penalty if you can’t give this guy the death penalty I don’t know who you can give it to.”

Republican state representative Randy Fine says no one party can be blamed for anti-Semitism.

Fine, who identifies as Jewish, says the problem crosses the party lines.

“While I wish I could tell you it’s only one side it’s not true. Neither party has a monopoly on this.”

Price and DeSantis both cite Trump’s relocation of the American embassy to Jerusalem as evidence of their party’s support for the Jewish people.

In a recent study the Anti-Defamation League found a marked rise in the number of online attacks against the Jewish community in the run up to the mid-term election.

A gunman opened fire at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh on Saturday killing 11 people.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

TOP