Winnie Palmer Hospital Has Cured Three Babies with Spina Bifida with Surgery Performed Before They’re Even Born

Doctors perform surgery in the uterus to correct for spina bifida. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

A surgery performed to correct for spina bifida before a baby is even born is being offered for the first time in Florida. Surgeons at Winnie Palmer Hospital say by re positioning a child’s spine and closing an opening in their back, they’re able to avoid mobility and digestive problems. Dr. Samer Elbabaa says he’s anxious to teach other hospital teams the procedure as it’s only offered at hospitals in Tennessee and North Carolina currently.

“We look forward to opening our doors and to make the Central Florida Region to make it a destination nationally and internationally for parents to come and treat their babies with spina bifida even before they’re born.”

A 2015 longitudinal study of Midwestern children born with spina bifida found that there reported quality of life was lower than children born with other chronic health conditions.

