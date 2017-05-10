Will There Be A Special Session For Medical Marijuana?

Florida’s Senate President is considering bringing lawmakers back to Tallahassee to strike a deal on medical marijuana. A plan to roll out the state’s new rules unraveled at the end of session.

After months of hashing out details, Florida lawmakers failed to cut a deal on expanding the state’s prescription pot industry. Seventy-one percent of voters chose to give more patients access to medical marijuana in the 2016 election.

Senate President Joe Negron wants lawmakers to write the new rules, instead of the department of health.

“I think the Legislature does have a responsibility to be involved in that implementation, so I think that’s an option that we’ll look at,” said Negron.

Negron said he’ll raise the issue of a special session with the speaker of the house and the governor.