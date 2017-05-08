Wildfire Risk In Central Florida: High To Extreme

The Florida Forest Service says the wildfire risk in central Florida remains high to extreme.

Burn bans are in effect throughout central Florida as drought conditions have sparked one of Florida’s worst wildfire seasons in years.

Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam says there is “no end in sight.”

At least 100 fires continue to burn statewide. More than 2,000 blazes have charred over 150,000 acres since January.

The blazes prompted Gov. Rick Scott to declare a state of emergency and have forced evacuations and closures of major highways, including in central Florida.

The dry weather is forecast to continue. May historically is one of Florida’s driest months.