 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Environment


Wildfire Risk In Central Florida: High To Extreme

by (WMFE)

Photo: Seminole County Fire Department

The Florida Forest Service says the wildfire risk in central Florida remains high to extreme.

Burn bans are in effect throughout central Florida as drought conditions have sparked one of Florida’s worst wildfire seasons in years.

Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam says there is “no end in sight.”

At least 100 fires continue to burn statewide. More than 2,000 blazes have charred over 150,000 acres since January.

The blazes prompted Gov. Rick Scott to declare a state of emergency and have forced evacuations and closures of major highways, including in central Florida.

The dry weather is forecast to continue. May historically is one of Florida’s driest months.

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP