Wife Of Pulse Gunman Arrested In California

Authorities have arrested the wife of the gunman in the Pulse nightclub shooting. Noor Salman was arrested in California.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said in a statement the FBI took Salman into custody on charges of Aiding and Abetting by providing material support to a terrorist organization and Obstruction of Justice.

In a tweet, the US Attorney’s office in the Middle District said she will make her initial appearance at the federal courthouse in Oakland, California Tuesday morning.

Federal authorities have been investigating Salman since the June 12 shooting. Gunman Omar Mateen was killed in a shootout with Orlando’s police SWAT team. He killed 49 people and injured at least 53 in the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history.