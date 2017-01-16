 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Pulse Shooting


Wife Of Pulse Gunman Arrested In California

by (WMFE)

Photo: Catherine Welch

Authorities have arrested the wife of the gunman in the Pulse nightclub shooting. Noor Salman was arrested in California.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said in a statement the FBI took Salman into custody on charges of Aiding and Abetting by providing material support to a terrorist organization and Obstruction of Justice.

In a tweet, the US Attorney’s office in the Middle District said she will make her initial appearance at the federal courthouse in Oakland, California Tuesday morning.

Federal authorities have been investigating Salman since the June 12 shooting. Gunman Omar Mateen was killed in a shootout with Orlando’s police SWAT team. He killed 49 people and injured at least 53 in the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Crystal Chavez

About Crystal Chavez

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Crystal Chavez comes to WMFE from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas. She served as the Morning Edition host in the Alamo City for the past three years. Crystal also produced a weekly radio program called Fronteras, providing in-depth reporting on U.S.-Mexico border issues, immigration and changing ... Read Full Bio »

TOP