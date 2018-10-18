Widow of United States Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, “The American Sniper” says New Therapy Might Help Veterans with PTSD

A treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder is getting more attention in the veteran community.

It changes the way negative images are stored in the brain:

“Accelerated Resolution Therapy ” – or ART- uses relaxing eye movements and an image replacement technique to rewire how the brain handles trauma.

Advocates say it’s especially helpful for those who have seen combat.

Taya Kyle is the widow of United States Navy SEAL Chris Kyle – known as the “American Sniper.” She says one in five veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars is diagnosed with PTSD:

“We’ve got combat veterans who have worked with art and they’ve gone for years without sleeping or have the same recurring nightmare, and they can do this art therapy 3 to five times and not have that nightmare again. That’s huge.”

Kyle is speaking Friday at Tampa’s “Armature Works” during a fundraiser to raise money for ART International.

If you or someone you know is a veteran in crisis, please call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1.

