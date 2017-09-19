Intersection: Why Florida Floods

Places across the state saw record-breaking flood waters in the wake of Hurricane Irma. In Jacksonville waters rose feet above the record books and residents had to be evacuated from the rising flood waters.

Now, even a week after the storm, officials are keeping a watchful eye on rivers throughout the state. So why is Florida so flood-prone? And how do we stop the rising water in the state?

Joann Moss is a Geography professor at the University of Florida a joins the program to talk about Florida’s water woes.