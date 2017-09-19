 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Why Florida Floods

by (WMFE)
The parking lot is flooded at Doctors Lake Marina in Orange Park. Photo: Lindsay Kilbride, WJCT

Places across the state saw record-breaking flood waters in the wake of Hurricane Irma. In Jacksonville waters rose feet above the record books and residents had to be evacuated from the rising flood waters.

Now, even a week after the storm, officials are keeping a watchful eye on rivers throughout the state. So why is Florida so flood-prone? And how do we stop the rising water in the state?

Joann Moss is a Geography professor at the University of Florida a joins the program to talk about Florida’s water woes.


