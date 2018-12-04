 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
90.7 WMFE family, we did it!
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


What’s Ahead For NASA’s Martian Robot Geologist?

by (WMFE)

The Instrument Deployment Camera (IDC), located on the robotic arm of NASA's InSight lander, took this picture of the Martian surface on Nov. 26, 2018, the same day the spacecraft touched down on the Red Planet. Photo: NASA/JPL

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Android | RSS

The red planet just go another robot inhabitant. NASA’s Mars InSight lander touched down on November 26 after a six month trip through our solar system.

The mission aims to understand what’s going on UNDER the martian surface using a suite of geological and seismic tools. It will spend the next few weeks surveying it’s landing site before starting its science mission, but in the meantime, the spacecraft has been beaming back tantalizing new pictures from the surface of Mars.

So what do scientists hope to learn from InSight? Emily Lakdawalla joins the podcast to answer that question. She’s a geologist and also the Senior Editor at the Planetary Society. Emily was at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab during the landing and joins us via Skype today to talk about the mission ahead for InSight.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts "Are We There Yet?", WMFE's space exploration podcast He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host Matthew Peddie to shape the ... Read Full Bio »

TOP