 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


What To Do With Space Waste?

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

The "Space Poop Challenge" received more than 5,000 proposed solution for how do deal with human waste in fully-suited astronauts. Photo: NASA

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

A few months ago, NASA asked the internet for ideas on how to deal with poop and pee inside a flight suit. You see, astronauts need to wear a spacesuit during launch and when the return back to earth. It’s kinda like it’s own little spacecraft — pressurized and with it’s own life support system. That’s in case anything goes wrong during launch or landing. Since we’ve only been working in low-earth orbit, urine and feces hasn’t really been a big deal. Astronauts are in the suit for only a few hours. For number 1, they wear a diaper. For number 2, they just hold it.

But as we look to farther destinations, like the moon or mars, if something goes wrong they could be in those suits for a long time — up to 6 days. Can’t hold it that long! NASA asked for ideas to remove urine and feces from the body, and clean up any waste that might stick.

Thatcher Cardon is an Air Force Flight Surgeon and Family Physician. He was one of the winners of the competition, taking home the first place nod. His idea was an inflatable bedpan that removes the waste and a laparoscopic wand that could be used to clean up any mess left behind.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

TOP