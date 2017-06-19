 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Website Ranks Orlando As Best U.S. Place For Video Gamers

by Associated Press (AP)

Photo by Bill Dickinson via Wikipedia, orlandoweekly.com

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A personal finance website is ranking a Florida city as the nation’s best place for video gamers.

WalletHub said last week that Orlando’s number of video game stores per-capita and its number of arcades helped push it to the top of the list for the 100 largest cities in the nation.

Other cities in the top 5 rankings were Seattle, Austin, New York and Atlanta.

The website also considered the share of residents owning smartphones, the number of annual comic book or sci-fi conventions and internet quality.

Ranking at the bottom of the list were San Bernardino, California; Corpus Christi, Texas; Memphis; Laredo, Texas; and Detroit.


