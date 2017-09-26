Web Series Explores What It Takes To Become An Astronaut

In the season finale of the series, Loren experiences simulated micro-gravity on a Zero-G flight.

What does it take to become an astronaut? That’s the question Loren Grush asked ahead of the production of the new web series “Space Craft.” Loren is The Verge’s space reporter and host of the new web series that explores the tech and training taking humans into deep space.

We spoke earlier this month about the series and what she learned while producing the show.

Watch all the episodes online.