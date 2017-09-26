 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Web Series Explores What It Takes To Become An Astronaut

by (WMFE)

In the season finale of the series, Loren experiences simulated micro-gravity on a Zero-G flight.

What does it take to become an astronaut? That’s the question Loren Grush asked ahead of the production of the new web series “Space Craft.” Loren is The Verge’s space reporter and host of the new web series that explores the tech and training taking humans into deep space.

We spoke earlier this month about the series and what she learned while producing the show.

Watch all the episodes online. 


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

