Local News


Weather Service Says Tornado Struck Umatilla

by (WMFE)

Teddy Spann says this is all that's left of the tree that fell on his home. Photo by Amy Green

The National Weather Service says it was a tornado that plowed through Umatilla on Sunday, peeling back roofs and snapping trees.

That doesn’t surprise Teddy Spann, who lives in the area.

“Well, you can see the way it came from. It came from that way right there, and it just took that tree and slammed it into the back of the house and leveled everything. The pool in the back of the house, and the screen, just destroyed everting.”

The twister struck hours before Irma, forging a trail of destruction from Spann’s neighborhood to North Lake Community Park, the Umatilla Inn and Restaurant and finally an elementary school.

Winds reached 100 miles an hour. No injuries were reported.

 


Amy Green

