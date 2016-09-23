 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


We Are V.R.

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

A holographic Buzz Aldrin takes guests to Mars during Destination: Mars at the Kennedy Space Center: Photo: KSC Vistor Complex

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

What’s it like to walk on Mars? I’m sure if you listen to this podcast you’ve at least thought about that question.

Thanks to Microsoft’s HoloLens, and the incredible engineers over at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab, you can now experience what it’s like to walk on Mars.

Destination: Mars uses an augmented reality headset — and images from the Mars rovers — to put people on the surface on Mars. Not going to lie, I was a bit sceptical at first. But the folks at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor’s Complex invited me down to try it out, and let me tell you, it was incredible.

It really gives you a sense of scale, just how massive things are, and how incredibly similar the martian surface is to ours. Also, hologram Buzz Aldrin guides you through the experience.

I learned that the exhibit at KSC was based on real technology that scientist use to determine where Curiosity should explore next.

I spoke with Doug Ellison, he’s a visualization producer at NASA’s JPL, about the technology  and how it went from the noggins of scientists to visitors at KSC.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

TOP