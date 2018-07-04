 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Health


Waterborne Illnesses are Most Prevalent During July: Here’s What you Need to Know

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Swimmers should avoid water that is brackish. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Swimmers should avoid water that is brackish. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

July is peak season for getting sick from swimming in a freshwater lake or pond, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Center study. Florida Department of Health’s Alvina Chu says avoiding swimming in contaminated water is the easiest way to prevent illness.

“One tip for avoiding illnesses or preventing illnesses relating to untreated recreational water if there’s been a recent rain or if the water is discolored, foamy, or scummy. Or also if there are advisories posted.”

Chu says the only fatal waterborne illness is caused by an amoeba called naegleria fowleri that infects a swimmer when contaminated water gets up their nose.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

TOP