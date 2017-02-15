 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


“Water Wars” Special Master: US Supreme Court Should Side With Georgia Over Florida

by Lynn Hatter (WFSU)
Apalachicola Bay. Source: WikiMedia Commons

Apalachicola Bay. Source: WikiMedia Commons

A special master is recommending the U.S. Supreme Court rule against Florida in a decades-long fight over water use. The move is a big blow to the Big Bend’s Apalachicola Bay, which depends on water from the system.

The ruling says Florida couldn’t prove whether water use in Georgia is the cause of the problems, or if the Apalachicola Bay’s woes are due to changes in rainfall or the policies of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. It also says since the Corps is not a named party in the lawsuit, the court can’t force changes to Corps policies.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is updating its regional management plan and increased the amount of water Georgia could withhold from the system.

Apalachicola River Keeper Dan Tonsmiere said he’s disappointed, but isn’t giving up.

“I certainly think if the Corps goes forward with its alternative recommendation, there should be some serious focus on checking that, because of the inequity of their management and lack of consideration of the needs of those in the basin,” Tonsmiere said.

Tonsmiere would like to see renewed talks among the system’s stakeholders.

Governor Rick Scott’s office says it’s reviewing the report.

Florida and Georgia have been battling over water use in the Apalachicola-Flint-Chattahoochee River system for more than 30 years. It’s been described as the “Water Wars.”


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP