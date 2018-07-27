 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


Water On Mars

by (WMFE)

Mars. Photo: NASA

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS | Subscribe to This Podcast

I’m sure you saw the headlines this week: “Water on Mars.” It’s a huge discovery on the red planet but what does it mean for our future exploration on Mars?

A study published this week in Science unveiled the discovery of the possibility of an underground body of water.

The findings are tantalizing to scientists who are searching for signs of life on the red planet or to use as a resource to create fuel for future human explorers.

To break down the news we’re joined by Dan Batcheldor, head of physics at Florida Tech.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers the space beat for WMFE, reporting on rocket launches from Florida's Space Coast to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He host's WMFE's space exploration podcast "Are We There Yet?" He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host ... Read Full Bio »

TOP