Local News


Want Your Story to be Part of the Library of Congress? StoryCorps MobileBooth Opens at Orlando Museum of Art

The StoryCorps Airstream is parked and open for business at the Orlando Museum of Art. Photo: Danielle Prieur

The StoryCorps Airstream is parked and open for business at the Orlando Museum of Art. Community members will be able to record and share their stories through February 6.

State Representative Anna Eskamani, along with her sister, Ida recorded the story of their sisterhood on the 15th anniversary of their mother’s death from cancer.

State Representative Anna (L) and Ida Eskamani (R) share their story of sisterhood with StoryCorps in Orlando. Photo: Danielle Prieur

“I think for us that’s one reason why we are so close and it’s one of the reasons why we’re engaged in advocacy and that we fight for this community is that we’re honoring our Mom’s life. But for the chance to sit down and unpack that and talk about that. I think we’re going to leave even more close and with a better understanding of one another than I could have ever imagined.

Linda Chapin, the first chairperson of the Orange County Commission, also recorded a conversation with her granddaughter.

Any two people with a story to tell-from family members and friends to neighbors and coworkers-can participate in the first stop of StoryCorp’s national Mobile tour in Orlando.

Conversations usually last about 40 minutes and are facilitated by a StoryCorps team member. Afterward, participants can choose to share their story on WMFE and national NPR or add it to StoryCorps archives at the Library of Congress.

For more information on signing up when additional time slots are added this Monday at 10 AM, click on the link. And if you won’t be able to visit the MobileBooth, learn more about using the app.

