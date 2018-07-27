 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Space


Want To Get An Great Look At Mars? Here’s Where To Go

by (WMFE)

Mars. Photo: NASA

Starting Friday night, Mars will appear the brightest it has ever been in more than a decade.

It’s called the Mars Opposition and the red planet will appear as a super-bright orange star in our night sky.

While the Earth and Mars approach each other every two years, this approach is the closest the planets have been in 15 years, only 35 million miles apart.

The best view of the Mars Opposition will be through a telescope although a plant-wide dust storm on the surface may make searching for craters on the red planet difficult this year. Science centers and planetariums are hosting events throughout the weekend.

You can also use sky mapping apps to find Mars right in your own backyard.

The planet will begin to rise above the horizon at about 9:30 each night.

 

Viewing Events:

Orlando Science Center

Date: Saturday, July 28 12 a.m – 2 a.m.

Cost: $5

Location: 777 E Princeton Street, Orlando, FL 32803

More Details

 

Emil Buehler Planetarium at Seminole State College

Date: July 27, July 28, August 3 and August 4 — All days from 9:00 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Cost: Free

Location: 100 Weldon Blvd, Sanford, FL 32773

More Details


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers the space beat for WMFE, reporting on rocket launches from Florida's Space Coast to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He host's WMFE's space exploration podcast "Are We There Yet?" He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host ... Read Full Bio »

TOP