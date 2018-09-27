 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Volusia County Could Have a Policy About Administering CBD Oil and Other Medical Marijuana in the Next Month

Students with terminal conditions and chronic pain that qualify for medical marijuana may be able to take it at school. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

The Volusia County School Board has drafted a policy that would allow qualified students to be administered medical marijuana on campus.

The policy is named after Zoe Adams, a six year old student who has a fatal neurological condition that causes her to get seizures unless she takes CBD oil-infused gummies. Her mom, Kim Adams, has been leading the fight to adopt the policy.

“I told her brother someday you’re going to be writing reports on this, about your sister.”

If the policy is approved, Zoe and other students will be able to have medical marijuana administered to them during the school day by parents or other caregivers.

“Now children with cancer or epilepsy could get this treatment and have normal lives.”

School Board Chair Linda Cuthbert says it’s an effort by the district to serve all students.

“It’s about students representing all the different spectrums having access to it.”

The policy will go through a 30-day public comment process. Then, the board could vote on it as soon as November.

Even though medical marijuana is legal in the state, it’s still illegal at the federal level.

