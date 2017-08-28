 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Volusia Co. Shelter Taking In Dogs, Some Displaced By Harvey

by (WMFE)

Photo from Southeast Volusia Humane Society Facebook page.

A central Florida shelter is taking in dogs in hopes of freeing space for animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

Southeast Volusia Humane Society took in 37 dogs Sunday night from a Louisiana shelter that had reached capacity taking in dogs from Texas. Karen Morgan who runs the Southeast Volusia Humane Society said some of the dogs were surrendered by their owners.

“One of the dogs was pregnant, one came in from a case where it was actually found with a long chain around its neck left to a tree, so a lot of sad stories there but this one will have a happy ending because so many rescues in the community pulled together,” said Morgan.

The shelter’s asking for donations of small dog dry and wet food, bedding, towels and crates. They’re also looking for people who can foster a pet.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Crystal Chavez

About Crystal Chavez

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Crystal Chavez comes to WMFE from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas. She served as the Morning Edition host in the Alamo City for the past three years. Crystal also produced a weekly radio program called Fronteras, providing in-depth reporting on U.S.-Mexico border issues, immigration and changing ... Read Full Bio »

TOP