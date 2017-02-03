 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Volusia Co. Leaders Vote To Amend SunRail Contract

by (WMFE)

Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Volusia County doesn’t want to pay for a train that isn’t coming. County commissioners voted to change their contract with SunRail partners.

Commissioners voted to put a deadline of January 1, 2019 to secure federal funding for an extension of 11.5 miles to DeLand. If that doesn’t happen, the county would only be responsible for expenses tied to the 1.5 miles of currently operating track to the DeBary station.

County Chair Ed Kelley said the move makes sense to protect taxpayers.“Quite simply put, why should we be having to pay for something that we are not receiving or that we would receive in the future?”

Seminole, Orange and Osceola Counties and the City of Orlando would have to agree on the contract change.

Operation of SunRail is scheduled to transition from the Florida Department of Transportation to a local commission in 2021.

Operating costs are running at a $37 million deficit.


