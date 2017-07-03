 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Virtual Quidditch Has Real World Applications

by (WMFE)

Playing virtual Quidditch. Photo: Full Sail University

Full Sail student Carolyn Smith is a huge Harry Potter fan so it’s no surprise she turned to the book’s fictitious sport Quidditch as inspiration for her final project.

Smith designed a video game that puts users into Harry’s world of Quidditch, like a football game played on flying broomsticks, by coding a digital world on a computer and designing a real Nimbus, or broomstick to control the character on the screen.

Pat Starace is Full Sail’s course director, and help Smith build the hardware for the game. He says this sort of augmented reality has real work application outside of video games “to military simulation, biomedical simulation, sports and entertainment which includes theme parks and movies, and education and business. So it has many different areas to where it is pertinent.”

Starace says at the end of the 20 month course his students design all sorts of augmented reality hardware and video games including a human-like robot and the  Millennium Falcon from the Star Wars movies.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

TOP