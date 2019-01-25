 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Victims Named, Person of Interest Cooperating in Investigation After Chuluota Shooting

by (WMFE)
Deputies are searching for Grant Amato. Photo: Danielle Prieur

Update 11:30 AM EST 

The Seminole County Sheriff Office has released the names of the victims in a triple homicide in Chuluota. They are Chad Amato, 59, Margaret Amato, 61, and Cody Amato, 31.

Sheriff’s deputies say person-of-interest 29-year old Grant Amato was released from investigative detention and is cooperating.

Authorities found Amato in an Orange County hotel room Saturday morning after a 24-hour-search for him and his ‘96 white Accord with FL tag L1GH7.

He was taken into custody without incident.

A coworker called in a wellness check when one of the victims didn’t come to work on Thursday.

When deputies arrived at the home on Sultan Circle Friday morning, they found the two men and woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators continue to gather evidence in the case which they believe was not a random act of violence.


Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

