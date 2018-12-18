 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Space


Vice President Visits Cape For SpaceX’s First National Security Mission

by (WMFE)

Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks at NASA's headquarters in Washington, D.C. Photo: Office of the Vice President / Twitter.

Update: An attempt to launch the Falcon 9 rocket Tuesday was scrubbed due to a fueling issue. SpaceX will attempt to launch the rocket Wednesday at 9:07 AM ET. 

SpaceX is poised to launch its first national security payload for the Air Force Tuesday morning. Vice President Mike Pence is expected to view the launch from Cape Canaveral.

SpaceX is launching Lockheed Martin’s GPS III satellite, the first of a next-generation upgrade to the nation’s global positioning system.

The new satellite will provide navigation and positioning information that’s three times more accurate than currently available and brings anti-jamming technology the the military.

Vice President Mike Pence is expected to watch the launch of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral. Pence serves on the President’s National Space Council.

It’s SpaceX’s first national security mission. The company sued the Air Force back in 2014 over the selection of its rival ULA. SpaceX dropped the suit in 2015 after the Air Force opened more missions for bidding.

SpaceX won the GPS III contract shortly after which is valued at about $82 million. The launch window opens at 9:11 AM ET and weather remains favorable.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts "Are We There Yet?", WMFE's space exploration podcast He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host Matthew Peddie to shape the ... Read Full Bio »

TOP