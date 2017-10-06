 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Vice President Mike Pence Speaks To Orlando’s Puerto Rican Community

by (WMFE)

Damage from Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. Photo: Puerto Rico National Guard by Sgt. Jose Ahiram Diaz-Ramos

Vice President Mike Pence spoke with Puerto Ricans in Orlando Thursday ahead of his trip to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands Friday.

The vice president greeted Puerto Ricans who recently arrived at the Orlando International Airport. A woman who just landed urged him to go inland, saying that is where he will find the heart of the devastation.

At a later meeting in Kissimmee with members of central Florida’s large Puerto Rican community, Pence promised help.

“And as we speak, our administration’s continuing to work tirelessly to clear every road, reach every community, and bring aid to every Puerto Rican in need,” he said.

Pence promised Puerto Rico would come back better and stronger than it was before.


