Veteran Entrepreneurs: Brothers in Arms, Mentors in Business

For veterans returning to civilian life, the transition can be a challenge. Back in December 90.7’s Matthew Peddie talked with Ricardo Garcia from the University of Central Florida’s business incubation program. Garcia’s a veteran and was launching a program to help veteran entrepreneurs.

Garcia joined Peddie for an update on how the program’s going. Also, they were joined by US Air Force veteran Rick Bugg, who is working on a business to help children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Bugg also attended the business incubation program at UCF.

“It was simply amazing. I had this idea. I didn’t know where to go with it. I was fortunate enough to get accepted into the program and what I found was much more than I expected,” said Bugg. “Not only did they help me learn how to start a business, but they also encouraged me.”