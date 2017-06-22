 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Vaccine Now Available For Local Dog Flu

by (WMFE)

Photo by Crystal Chavez.

Dog flu is spreading in central Florida. Veterinarians are recommending some dogs get vaccinated.

Melissa Lohsen of Newman Veterinary Centers of DeLand said home body dogs that never leave the house are safe, “but any dogs that go to groomers, boarding facilities, training, dog shows, dog parks, neighborhood walks where they may come in contact with other dogs those are the dogs we are recommending get the vaccine.”

She said they’ve given 75 vaccines in the past couple of weeks. Dog flu symptoms include coughing, sneezing, fever, nasal discharge and lack of appetite. Vets say in extreme cases it can turn into pneumonia and be deadly.

This strain—H3N2– first hit Chicago, then a dog show in Georgia. About a month and a half ago some of those Georgia dogs came to a dog show in DeLand and spread it locally.


