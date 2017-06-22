Vaccine Now Available For Local Dog Flu

Dog flu is spreading in central Florida. Veterinarians are recommending some dogs get vaccinated.

Melissa Lohsen of Newman Veterinary Centers of DeLand said home body dogs that never leave the house are safe, “but any dogs that go to groomers, boarding facilities, training, dog shows, dog parks, neighborhood walks where they may come in contact with other dogs those are the dogs we are recommending get the vaccine.”

She said they’ve given 75 vaccines in the past couple of weeks. Dog flu symptoms include coughing, sneezing, fever, nasal discharge and lack of appetite. Vets say in extreme cases it can turn into pneumonia and be deadly.

This strain—H3N2– first hit Chicago, then a dog show in Georgia. About a month and a half ago some of those Georgia dogs came to a dog show in DeLand and spread it locally.