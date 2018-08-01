 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Using Zika for Good: Florida Doctors Use it to Kill Deadly Neuroblastoma

Zika could be used to target brain tumor cells in children. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

A new treatment with the Zika virus might be able to target tumor cells in one of the deadliest childhood cancers. Nemour’s Dr. Kenneth Alexander says it could work as a treatment for neuroblastoma by attacking growing cancer cells, and leaving other more developed cells alone.

“This is exciting because the name definitely engenders anxiety but people need to be reminded that it’s only a big deal if you’re pregnant. For 80 percent of people the virus doesn’t cause any symptoms at all. For 20 percent of people who do, the symptoms are mild.”

The treatment still needs to pass trials in human and animal subjects, but shows promise killing tumor cells in labs after about seven to ten days.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

 


