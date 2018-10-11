US Health and Human Services Declares a Public Health Emergency After Hurricane Michael

A public health state of emergency has been declared in Florida after Hurricane Michael. Medical personnel have been deployed at the national level to respond. A team of seven people from the Orange County Health Department has been sent to help with recovery efforts after Hurricane Michael.

Dr. Kevin Yeskey of the US Department of Health and Human Services says the agency’s classification will allow more people to continue to get treatment under Medicaid and Medicare after the storm.

He says this includes people with critical health needs that require immediate attention.

“That’s people with dialysis machines and respirators who would die within minutes otherwise.”

If you rely on dialysis and can’t access your dialysis facility for your regular treatment due to #HurricaneMichael, get help. Try your provider’s emergency line first. If you can’t get help there, contact @KCERprogram. https://t.co/BJWmGPvvzl pic.twitter.com/zqHTZHxo7q — HHS.gov (@HHSGov) October 11, 2018

A team of seven people from the Orange County Health Department has been sent to help with recovery efforts after Hurricane Michael. They’re part of a state-wide effort to provide medical support to injured and sick people in the aftermath of the storm. Governor Rick Scott:

“The Florida Department of Health has 80 ambulance strike teams and 400 ambulances to help with search and rescue operations, healthcare facility evaluations, and local EMS augmentation.”

Officials are warning people to review instructions on how to use generators as improper use can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.

If you have a generator, make sure you know how to operate it safely. For storm safety and preparedness tips, visit: https://t.co/DgX3KZQdLT #HurricaneMichael pic.twitter.com/A8JkhiaQFo — EEI (@Edison_Electric) October 11, 2018

People should also stay alert for boil water advisories.

After a natural disaster, water may not be safe to drink. If local authorities say your water is unsafe to drink, use bottled, boiled, or disinfected water for drinking, cooking, & personal hygiene. Learn more: https://t.co/08NMAaLpGm #Michael pic.twitter.com/21mxluAUrQ — CDC Emergency (@CDCemergency) October 11, 2018

