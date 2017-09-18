US Army Corps Of Engineers Offers Temporary Roof Repairs After Irma

The US Army Corps of Engineers is helping homeowners with hurricane damage by putting tarps on their roofs.

Operation Blue Roof installed the first tarp in Collier County over the weekend.

Public Affairs Specialist Amanda Parker said “Right of Entry” centers are being set up where people can sign up for the program.

“Not all roofs will qualify,” said Parker.

“Only primary residences that have the standard shingle roofs can, and metal roofs and mobile homes will be done on a case by case basis. Roofs with greater than 50% damage are also not eligible.”

The Army Corps of engineers is helping with temporary roof repairs in 17 counties: Broward, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Palm Beach, Pinellas, Polk, and Sarasota counties. Other counties may be added at a later date.

“We’re currently moving people and equipment into those areas, and FEMA right now is adding counties daily to this program,” said Parker.

“So right now we have several hundred personnel trying to move in these impacted areas.”

Homeowners with roof damage can find out about the tarp program by calling 1-888-766- 3258- or on the army corps of engineers website.