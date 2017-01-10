Update: Reward For Police Officer Shooting Suspect Reaches $100K

Police are urging anyone with information on the suspect Markeith Loyd to call 1-800-423-TIPS. Do not approach the suspect, authorities say he is armed and dangerous.

The reward for information leading to the capture of Markeith Loyd is now up to $100,000. Orlando Police say Loyd shot and killed Master Sgt. Debra Clayton as she tried to make contact with him outside a Walmart.

Loyd is wanted in connection with the death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Orange County Sheriff’s deputy Norman Lewis died in a traffic accident during the search for Lloyd.

Crimeline executive director Barb Bergin said they’ve received more than 300 calls since the shooting.

“It’s going to take one call,” said Bergin.

“I don’t know where that call’s at, I don’t know when it’s coming. I would tell you, if you’re listening or watching right now, you need to pick the phone up because no one else, whether it be law enforcement, community members, family, need to be hurt by this man. So we need to capture him,” said Bergin.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said he’s working on getting arrest warrants for people who are believed to have helped Loyd.

Hundreds of police and sheriff’s deputies continue to search for Markeith Loyd.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said the manhunt also involves the FBI, US marshals and other agencies.

“Any time a person guns down a law enforcement officer in broad daylight the way Markeith Loyd did, we’re going to use all the resources possible because we know just how dangerous that person is,” said Mina.