University of Central Florida Receives More than $180 Million in Research Dollars

by (WMFE)
Arecibo Observatory is just one of the projects that will benefit from the new grant. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

The University of Central Florida received more than 180 million in research dollars this year. UCF’s Dean of the College of Graduate Studies Elizabeth Klonoff says research clusters and other interdisciplinary teams that tackle science and engineering problems accounted for nearly half of these dollars.

“In the next five to ten years I expect us to lead in alternative energy because of our interdisciplinary research clusters.”

The University is aiming to hit a 250 million dollar research goal by 2020.

Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

