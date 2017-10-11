 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Univ. Of Florida To Students: ‘Shun’ White Nationalist Event 

by (WMFE)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The University of  Florida’s president is urging students to stay away from a speaking event on campus featuring white nationalist Richard Spencer.

President Kent Fuchs wrote in an email Tuesday that Spencer and his group seek only “to provoke a reaction” at their Oct. 19 event. Fuchs says “shunning” Spencer would limit any further attention.

Fuchs also asked students to speak out against Spencer’s message of “hate and racism.”

UF says it expects to spend $500,000 on security for the event, including costs of police.

The university stated it will not be affiliated with the event in any way, but as a public institution, it is legally obligated to allow the expression of many viewpoints by external groups, such as Spencer’s National Policy Institute.


