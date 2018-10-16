 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Space


ULA Readies Its Most Powerful Altas V Rocket For Late Night Cape Launch

by (WMFE)

A ULA Atlas V rocket carrying the AEHF-4 mission for the U.S. Air Force is rolled from the Vertical Integration Facility to the launch pad at Cape Canaveral's Space Launch Complex-41. Photo: ULA.

An Atlas V rocket is set to launch a high-tech communication satellite for the military from Cape Canaveral.

The launch, scheduled just after midnight from Space Launch Complex 41, will send the Air Force’s Advanced Extremely High Frequency communications satellite into a geostationary transfer orbit (GTO).

The satellite, designed by Lockheed Martin and launch by United Launch Alliance, will provide the military leaders with encrypted and jam-proof communications in some of the most harrowing of situations, including the ability to send and receive data through electro-magnetic interference caused by nuclear weapons.

It will be the most powerful verson of ULA’s Atlas V rocket, dubbed the 551, with more that two and a half million pounds of thrust at liftoff. The Atlas V 511 has sent science missions like New Horizons to Pluto and beyond, and set Juno on a mission to Jupiter.

The two-hour launch window from Cape Canaveral opens at 12:15 a.m. and weather remains favorable.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts "Are We There Yet?", WMFE's space exploration podcast He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host Matthew Peddie to shape the ...

