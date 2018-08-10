 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


UCF Warns Scammers Are Posing As The Florida Solar Energy Center

by (WMFE)

UCF is warning that scammers are posing as one of its research institutes.

Anyone getting one of the calls is asked to file a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission, or FCC.

Below is the full release from the school:

MEDIA ALERT: Scammers Posing as Florida Solar Energy Center Representatives

ORLANDO, Aug. 10, 2018 — Scammers are posing as representatives from the Florida Solar Energy Center.

FSEC® has received several reports from consumers that they are receiving multiple calls (from different phone numbers) from a telemarketer posing to be the Florida Solar Energy Center. In some cases, consumers are even being referred to the FSEC website.

FSEC is a research institute of the University of Central Florida (UCF). FSEC will not call consumers to offer help with an electric bill, offer a free estimate, or solicit information for a purchase.

UCF recommends you file a complaint at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC): https://www.fcc.gov/consumers/guides/stop-unwanted-calls-and-texts.

You can also visit the Florida Office of the Attorney General website for Consumer Protection.

Solar contractors must be licensed to do business in the state. You can check licenses at: http://www.myfloridalicense.com/dbpr/

Learn how to protect yourself from robocalls: https://consumersunion.org/end-robocalls/

UCF has trademark registrations for FSEC® and other related FLORIDA SOLAR ENERGY CENTER marks.  Unauthorized use is a violation of federal and state laws.

 


