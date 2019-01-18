UCF Trustees To Take Up Misspent Funds On Trevor Colbourn Hall

The University of Central Florida Board of Trustees on Friday will consider the results of an investigation into misspent funds in the construction of Trevor Colbourn Hall.

The Board of Trustees will consider a report from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, a law firm hired by the University of Central Florida to perform an independent external investigation.

The investigation was into how the university funded the $38 million construction of Trevor Colbourn Hall, which violated state law. That money was supposed to be spent on education, not construction.

A state auditor discovered the spending. Since then additional inappropriate spending in 11 other construction projects has been identified.

Chief Financial Officer Bill Merck submitted his resignation. Trevor Colbourn Hall replaced an aging building and houses 24 departments, including branches of the College of Arts and Humanities.