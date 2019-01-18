 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Environment


UCF Trustees To Take Up Misspent Funds On Trevor Colbourn Hall

by (WMFE)

University of Central Florida's main campus. Photo: UCF

The University of Central Florida Board of Trustees on Friday will consider the results of an investigation into misspent funds in the construction of Trevor Colbourn Hall.

The Board of Trustees will consider a report from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, a law firm hired by the University of Central Florida to perform an independent external investigation.

The investigation was into how the university funded the $38 million construction of Trevor Colbourn Hall, which violated state law. That money was supposed to be spent on education, not construction.

A state auditor discovered the spending. Since then additional inappropriate spending in 11 other construction projects has been identified.

Chief Financial Officer Bill Merck submitted his resignation. Trevor Colbourn Hall replaced an aging building and houses 24 departments, including branches of the College of Arts and Humanities.

 

 


Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

