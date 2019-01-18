 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


UCF To Fire Four Employees Over Illegal Colbourn Hall Construction

Trevor Coulbourn Hall was built with state money that, by law, can't be used for new construction. (Nick Leyva, UCF)

Four University of Central Florida employees are going to be fired for their role in the illegal use of state funds for construction.

Auditors discovered last year that the $38 million dollars used to build the new Trevor Colbourn Hall came from state money that specifically can’t be used for construction. What’s worse, in total, the university illegally spent or planned to spend nearly $85 million on other projects.

That led UCF to request the resignation of Chief Financial Officer Bill Merck last year and hire an outside firm to investigate. Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner  released their report Thursday (check here to read the full report).

That report found no one profited from the misuse of funds, and that leaders were often misled about where the money was coming from. There was no evidence that leaders at the school, or board members, were directly told the money couldn’t be spent on new construction.

That report found several employees knew the funding source was illegal and asked Merck about, but he downplayed the risk, saying it would just lead to a comment in an audit. The four employees being fired are: Associate Provost for Budget, Planning, and Administration, and Associate VP for Finance Tracy Clark; Associate VP for Facilities & Safety Lee Kernek; Associate VP for Debt and Revenue Management John Pittman; and Assistant VP, University Controller Christy Tant.

In the report, both Tant and Clark said they feared challenging Merck would end their career.

State funding typically used for new construction at universities had plummeted after the recession. Merck has said he believes the decision was justified because the old Colbourn Hall presented an imminent health and safety risk to its occupants,.

“We find both of these claims to be rooted in legitimate concerns that Merck and other University officials faced at the time of the decisions,” investigators wrote. “However, the evidence does not support a conclusion that Colbourn presented an imminent health or safety risk requiring emergency action, nor does it support the claim that there was no other alternative but to use E&G funds.”

UCF President Dale Whittaker, in a memo to university staff, said he was “embarrassed” by what happened. Whittaker, who signed off on the construction, says he didn’t know using the funds was inappropriate.

He also announced the creation of a new position at UCF: Chief Accountability Officer.

 


