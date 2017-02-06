 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
UCF Suspends Fraternity Over Hazing Allegations

UCF Welcome Center. Photo Credit: Keone via. Flickr

A University of Central Florida fraternity is under temporary suspension while officials investigate hazing allegations. Redacted records show someone alerted the university about a student rushing Phi Delta Theta.

The letter says a student sought help, saying pledging the fraternity has been one of the most psychologically harming experiences he’s ever experienced. That it’s taken a toll on him mentally and physically, and his grades have dropped.

As part of this investigation, UCF also released a January complaint about a drunk student who banged on doors and tried to pick a fight after returning from a fraternity initiation.

Local chapter President Gary Burns said in a statement while his organization is concerned about the allegations, he hasn’t found anything to support them in conversations with new members. And that the fraternity is still working diligently with UCF to resolve the situation.

The temporary suspension means the local Phi Delta Theta chapter can’t hold meetings, fundraisers, and social gatherings.


