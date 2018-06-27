UCF Student Finds Barriers to Undocumented Immigrants who are Trying to Find Healthcare in Orlando

There are 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States.

A recent graduate of the University of Central Florida Nursing School wanted to learn more about what it was like to try to find healthcare in Orlando without a government-issued ID or social security number. Her name is Eliany Torres Pon and her family was once in the same situation.

She says there were many times growing up when they would have to drive for hours before they found a clinic that would treat them. So she wanted to see if this experience was common to other families like hers.

She went around with a recorder and a notebook and asked undocumented families five questions: what is it like to try to find healthcare? describe a time you had to decide to look for healthcare or not? how do you get your healthcare needs met? what would make you more comfortable seeking healthcare? what do you still not have access to in the healthcare system?

To listen to the rest of our conversation with Eliany, click on the clip above. You can read her research poster by clicking on the link.