 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Health


UCF Student Finds Barriers to Undocumented Immigrants who are Trying to Find Healthcare in Orlando

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Eliany Torres Pon says most Latino immigrants struggle finding healthcare for their families. Photo: UCF

Eliany Torres Pon says most Latino immigrants struggle finding healthcare for their families. Photo: UCF

There are 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States.

A recent graduate of the University of Central Florida Nursing School wanted to learn more about what it was like to try to find healthcare in Orlando without a government-issued ID or social security number. Her name is Eliany Torres Pon and her family was once in the same situation.

She says there were many times growing up when they would have to drive for hours before they found a clinic that would treat them. So she wanted to see if this experience was common to other families like hers.

She went around with a recorder and a notebook and asked undocumented families five questions: what is it like to try to find healthcare? describe a time you had to decide to look for healthcare or not? how do you get your healthcare needs met? what would make you more comfortable seeking healthcare? what do you still not have access to in the healthcare system?

To listen to the rest of our conversation with Eliany, click on the clip above. You can read her research poster by clicking on the link. 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

TOP