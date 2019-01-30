 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


UCF Student Arrested For Possessing Fully Automatic Rifle On Campus

by (WMFE)

UCF student Max Chambers was arrested on two felony weapons charges. Photo: UCF PD

The UCF Police Department arrested a student for modifying an AR-15 rifle by turning it into an automatic weapon and keeping it in his car parked on campus. Police said there was no expressed threat to students or the community.

An anonymous tip sent UCF detectives to 19-year-old Max Chamber’s vehicle. Detectives discovered an AR-15 rifle that had been modified internally to fire multiple rounds with a single trigger pull, turning it into a fully-automatic weapon.

His car also contained three additional pieces of hardware, called DIAS, that could modify rifles to fire faster.

UCF Police Chief Carl Metzger says there’s no indication Chambers intended to harm anyone. Instead, he was “gun enthusiast” curious about modifying the weapon.

“He modified it and he was into this because he could and he taught himself how,” said Metzger.  “I think it was more of a curiosity and a novelty to him more than anything else.”

Chambers was arrested on two felony charges: one for having a firearm that mimics a fully-automatic weapon and another for the illegal hardware. Chief Metzger says he was a member of the ROTC.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement test fired the weapon and confirmed it fired 19 consecutive rounds with a single trigger pull.

State law allows the possession of legal firearms on campus that are secure and not readily available for use, but University policy prohibits possessing them on or near residence halls.

The student was confronted by UCF police last spring for possessing a part of a weapon at his on-campus-residence, which was not illegal but a violation of the school’s policy.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts "Are We There Yet?", WMFE's space exploration podcast He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host Matthew Peddie to shape the ... Read Full Bio »

TOP