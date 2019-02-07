 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


UCF Signs Strong Recruiting Class

by Christian Simmons (WMFE)

McKenzie Milton. Photo: UCF

UCF wrapped up one of its best recruiting classes ever, signing talented young players at virtually every important position.

The Knights finished with the best class in their conference and addressed key areas where they lost players from last year.

Head Coach Josh Heupel says he is especially happy about the new linemen that UCF signed after several talented players graduated.

“Having to replace those guys was a high priority for us in this recruiting class,” he said. “Proud of what our entire staff did, Coach Burnham, going out and getting some really good players that I think will help us next fall.”

UCF’s jump in recruiting is no surprise given the team’s on field performance. Over the last two seasons, the Knights have gone 25-1, winning two conference championships and playing in two New Year’s Six Bowls.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP