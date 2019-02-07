UCF Signs Strong Recruiting Class

UCF wrapped up one of its best recruiting classes ever, signing talented young players at virtually every important position.

The Knights finished with the best class in their conference and addressed key areas where they lost players from last year.

Head Coach Josh Heupel says he is especially happy about the new linemen that UCF signed after several talented players graduated.

“Having to replace those guys was a high priority for us in this recruiting class,” he said. “Proud of what our entire staff did, Coach Burnham, going out and getting some really good players that I think will help us next fall.”

UCF’s jump in recruiting is no surprise given the team’s on field performance. Over the last two seasons, the Knights have gone 25-1, winning two conference championships and playing in two New Year’s Six Bowls.