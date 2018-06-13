 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


UCF Police Chief Retires After 41 Years In Law Enforcement

Photo courtesy of UCF Communications

UCF Police Chief Richard Beary will retire Thursday after 41 years in law enforcement. Beary has led the UCF police department since 2007.

He comes from a family of law enforcement officers, including his father and brother, and now his children.

He said one thing he learned throughout his career was the importance of caring about people.

“Automation is wonderful but it still takes the human element and it still takes those skills to be able to relate to people, and show that you really care about them,” Beary said. “And if you do that, then you can be very successful.”

Four candidates are in the running to replace Beary. Two of them are UCF chief deputies. Jeff Morgan, UCF’s Director of Security and Emergency Management, is filling in until the new chief is chosen. Beary said that should be announced around the first week of July.


